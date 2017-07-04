BRIEF-Laboratorio Reig Jofre's 8.5 mln euro debt cancelled
* NATUREX CANCELLED 8.5 MILLION EUROS DEBT RELATED TO DEFERRED PAYMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAL ASSETS
July 4 Hornby Plc
* Hornby directors "believe that offer does not reflect an adequate premium for control and significantly undervalues hornby"
* Hornby directors, advised by Numis Securities as to financial terms of offer, unanimously recommend that hornby shareholders reject offer
* Hornby directors recommend shareholders should take no action in relation to offer; should not sign document sent by Phoenix UK Fund or advisers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Videocon Telecom existing business lines are projected to contribute a topline revenue of 13.58 billion rupees during FY 17-18