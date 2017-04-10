FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Hornby says gets notice to call meeting to remove Roger Canham as director
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 10, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hornby says gets notice to call meeting to remove Roger Canham as director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc:

* On 7 april, co received a letter from ian alexander anton requisitioning a general meeting of company's shareholders

* Hornby - requisition requires co to call general meeting for purposes of considering ordinary resolutions to remove Roger Timothy Canham from office as a director of company with immediate effect

* And to appoint Ian Alexander Anton as a director of company with immediate effect

* Board also intends to hold such general meeting on a date not more than 28 days after date of notice convening such general meeting

* Board of directors currently intends to call such a general meeting within 21 days of date of receipt of requisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.