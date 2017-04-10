BRIEF-Hornby says gets notice to call meeting to remove Roger Canham as director

April 10 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc:

* On 7 april, co received a letter from ian alexander anton requisitioning a general meeting of company's shareholders

* Hornby - requisition requires co to call general meeting for purposes of considering ordinary resolutions to remove Roger Timothy Canham from office as a director of company with immediate effect

* And to appoint Ian Alexander Anton as a director of company with immediate effect

* Board also intends to hold such general meeting on a date not more than 28 days after date of notice convening such general meeting

* Board of directors currently intends to call such a general meeting within 21 days of date of receipt of requisition