BRIEF-Horton Capital says revoked its nomination notice for CPS Technologies board

* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members

* Horton Capital says all of their candidates for CPS Technologies board were rejected by co without a single discussion with any of them

* Horton Capital says CPS Technologies also indicated its willingness to protect current status of board in event Horton pursued a proxy contest

* Horton Capital says it has revoked its nomination notice for CPS Technologies board