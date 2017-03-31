FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Horton Capital says revoked its nomination notice for CPS Technologies board
March 31, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Horton Capital says revoked its nomination notice for CPS Technologies board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - >

* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members

* Horton Capital says all of their candidates for CPS Technologies board were rejected by co without a single discussion with any of them

* Horton Capital says CPS Technologies also indicated its willingness to protect current status of board in event Horton pursued a proxy contest

* Horton Capital says it has revoked its nomination notice for CPS Technologies board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

