BRIEF-Hortonworks Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.50

May 4 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc

* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.50

* Q1 revenue $56 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.89

* Sees q2 total gaap revenue of $57.0 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $235 million to $240 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap operating margin between negative 57 percent and negative 52 percent

* Hortonworks inc sees full year 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 85 percent and negative 80 percent

* Q2 revenue view $57.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $237.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hortonworks inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap operating margin between negative 50 percent and negative 45 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: