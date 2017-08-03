FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Hortonworks Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. warms to veggie burgers
Lifestyle
U.S. warms to veggie burgers
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:26 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Hortonworks Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc:

* Hortonworks reports second quarter 2017 revenue of $61.8 million, up 42 percent year over year

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $61.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.87

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍for Q3 of 2017 total GAAP revenue of $63.0 million​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for full year 2017 total GAAP revenue of $247.0 million​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for Q3 OF 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 95 percent and negative 90 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍FY 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 95 percent and negative 90 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for Q3 of 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 43 percent and negative 39 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 47 percent and negative 42 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.