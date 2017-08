April 7 (Reuters) - Hoshino Resorts REIF Inc

* Says it will acquire a property located in Yamanashi-ken, from a Toyama-ken-based company, which is engaged in resort management

* Transaction amount is 4.16 billion yen

* Transaction effective on May 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/h5TV4Y

