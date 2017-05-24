FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated Investments says FY HEPS up +38.1 percent
May 24, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated Investments says FY HEPS up +38.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :

* FY revenue of 14.83 billion rand versus 13.02 billion rand year ago

* FY profit before taxation of 4.80 billion rand versus 3.25 billion rand year ago

* FY headline profit of 1.31 billion rand versus 1.04 billion rand year ago

* Resolved to declare final dividend of 170 cents

* FY EBITDA of 6.58 billion rand versus 5.75 billion rand year ago

* Says FY headline earnings per share up +38.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

