BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated Investments says FY HEPS up +38.1 percent

May 24 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :

* FY revenue of 14.83 billion rand versus 13.02 billion rand year ago

* FY profit before taxation of 4.80 billion rand versus 3.25 billion rand year ago

* FY headline profit of 1.31 billion rand versus 1.04 billion rand year ago

* Resolved to declare final dividend of 170 cents

* FY EBITDA of 6.58 billion rand versus 5.75 billion rand year ago

* Says FY headline earnings per share up +38.1 percent