March 14 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd

* Niveus and Tsogo have agreed discontinued transaction will no longer be implemented in manner set out in initial announcement

* Niveus has elected to rather distribute its interest in gameco to its shareholders, pro rata to their shareholding in niveus

* Tsogo will acquire HCI's entire interest in Gameco post Tsogo transaction