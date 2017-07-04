BRIEF-Credit China Fintech says expects to record significant increase in HY profit attributable
* Expects to record significant increase in its unaudited profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 June 2017
July 4 Hospital Corporation Of China Ltd :
* Company has entered into a non-binding framework agreement with an entity and an individual
* Deal pursuant to which co conditionally agreed to purchase, 70% equity interests in a for-profit general services hospital in Zhejiang
* Proposes to consolidate every 10 existing shares of par value of HK$0.002 each of co into 1 consolidated share of par value of HK$0.02 each