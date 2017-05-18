FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2017 / 9:51 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund acquires 29 hotels from Tsogo Sun for 3.6 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* Entered into agreements with Cullinan Hotel Proprietary, Merway Fifth Investments and Southern Sun Hotels

* Agreement for acquisition of portfolio of 29 hotel properties and each of hotel letting businesses conducted in respect of such properties

* Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of R3.6 billion

* Hospitality's greater scale is expected to reduce its cost of funding whilst providing co with access to capital for future opportunities

* Purchase consideration will be discharged by hospitality via cash payment to ssh of R1.03 billion on effective date

* Purchase consideration will also be discharged via the issue to ssh by hospitality of 174mln hospitality ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

