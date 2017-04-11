FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hospitality Property increases exposure to Sandton Eye
April 11, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hospitality Property increases exposure to Sandton Eye

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd:

* Acquisition of various additional sections, exclusive use areas and a real right of extension in Sandton Eye

* Deal with Savana Property Proprietary Ltd to acquire various sections, exclusive use areas of Sandton Eye sectional title scheme

* Deal with Sandton Isle Investments Proprietary Limited to acquire an existing real right of extension in scheme

* Scheme acquisition complements existing hotel operations, results in co's participation quota in scheme increasing from 58.13 pct to 81.54 pct

* Aggregate purchase consideration of R301,550,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

