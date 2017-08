June 1 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. announces extension of $1.5 billion credit facility to 2022

* Host Hotels & Resorts-‍amended & extended existing $1 billion senior unsecured revolver scheduled to mature in 2018 & $500 million term loan scheduled to mature in 2017​

* Host Hotels & Resorts - ‍amended facility will extend maturity for both revolver and term loan to 2022​