2 months ago
BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts says entered amendment, restatement of existing senior unsecured bank credit facility
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts says entered amendment, restatement of existing senior unsecured bank credit facility

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* Host Hotels & Resorts - on May 31, 2017 Host Lp entered amendment, restatement of existing senior unsecured bank credit facility dated sept 10, 2015

* Host Hotels & Resorts - amendment replacing, refinancing existing $1 billion revolving credit facility tranche to mature in June 2018

* Host Hotels & Resorts - amendment replacing, refinancing existing revolving credit facility with new revolving credit facility tranche in same amount

* Host Hotels & Resorts - restatement does not refinance existing separate $500 million term loan facility tranche scheduled to mature in september 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2rMU6rH Further company coverage:

