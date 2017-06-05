BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts says entered amendment, restatement of existing senior unsecured bank credit facility

June 5 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* Host Hotels & Resorts - on May 31, 2017 Host Lp entered amendment, restatement of existing senior unsecured bank credit facility dated sept 10, 2015

* Host Hotels & Resorts - amendment replacing, refinancing existing $1 billion revolving credit facility tranche to mature in June 2018

* Host Hotels & Resorts - amendment replacing, refinancing existing revolving credit facility with new revolving credit facility tranche in same amount

* Host Hotels & Resorts - restatement does not refinance existing separate $500 million term loan facility tranche scheduled to mature in september 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2rMU6rH Further company coverage: