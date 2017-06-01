BRIEF-Hostelworld says confident of meeting FY expectations

June 1 (Reuters) - Hostelworld Group Plc:
* Improved trading momentum which commenced in latter part of 2016 has continued
* Total group bookings year-to-date are ahead of corresponding period last year across all regions, with more moderate gains in European destinations
* Overall average booking value is also higher than corresponding period last year
* Remain confident of meeting board's expectations for full year
* Final dividend in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2016 of 10.4 euro cents per share, supplementary dividend of 10.5 euro cents per share will be paid