BRIEF-Hostelworld says confident of meeting FY expectations

June 1 (Reuters) - Hostelworld Group Plc:

* Improved trading momentum which commenced in latter part of 2016 has continued​

* Total group bookings year-to-date are ahead of corresponding period last year across all regions, with more moderate gains in European destinations

* Overall average booking value is also higher than corresponding period last year​

* Remain confident of meeting board's expectations for full year​

* Final dividend in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2016 of 10.4 euro cents per share, supplementary dividend of 10.5 euro cents per share will be paid​