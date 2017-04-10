FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
April 10, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc

* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders

* Hostess Brands - Announced launch of public offering of approximately 20.1 million shares of its class a common stock held by certain of its stockholders

* Hostess Brands - Selling stockholders consist of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, offering about 18.7 million shares

* Hostess Brands - Selling stockholders also consist of Gores Sponsor LLC, entity controlled by C. Dean Metropoulos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

