April 10 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc

* Expect to report for Q1 of 2017 net revenue in range of $180.5 million to $184.5 million

* Expect to report for Q1 of 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $51.5 million to $54.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $178.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2nTxPmh]