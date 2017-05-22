May 22 Hostess Brands Inc
* Hostess Brands Inc announces completion of strategic
refinancing
* Under transaction, company's first lien term loan was
repriced from LIBOR plus 3.00% to LIBOR plus 2.50%
* In addition to 50 basis points reduction to interest rate,
LIBOR floor was reduced to 75 basis points from 100 basis points
* No covenants were changed and first lien term loan
continues to have a maturity date of august 3, 2022
* As result of repricing, co's annualized interest expense
savings about$5.0 million, or $0.02 of basic and diluted EPS to
common stockholders
* For 2017 company expects interest expense of $39 million
to $41 million, a savings of $0.01 to $0.02 per basic and
diluted earnings per share
