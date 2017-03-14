FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hostess Brands Q4 earnings per share $0.14
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hostess Brands Q4 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc:

* Hostess Brands Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $178.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $169.9 million

* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hostess Brands Inc - company reaffirms anticipated net revenue of $781 million and adjusted EBITDA of $235 million for year ended December 31, 2017.

* FY2017 revenue view $780.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

