BRIEF-Hostess Brands Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Hostess Brands Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $178.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $169.9 million

* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hostess Brands Inc - company reaffirms anticipated net revenue of $781 million and adjusted EBITDA of $235 million for year ended December 31, 2017.

* FY2017 revenue view $780.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S