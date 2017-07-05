July 5 Hostess Brands Inc:

* Hostess Brands - selling warrantholders may offer and sell from time to time up to 19 million warrants to purchase shares of co's class A common stock ‍​

* Hostess Brands -prospectus relates to issuance by co of upto 9.5 million shares of class a common stock, issuable upon exercise of transferred warrants