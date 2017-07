July 14 (Reuters) - Hotel Properties Ltd:

* ‍HPL Properties (West) and Anchorage View have formed a joint venture to acquire a hotel operation and property in west London​

* Total consideration for acquisition is £39.4 million

* Deal is not expected to have any material effect on consolidated earnings per share of HPL Group for year ended 31 Dec 2016