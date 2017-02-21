BRIEF-Hotelier IHG reports higher full-year profit

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :

* Final results

* Strong underlying revenue growth driven by both revpar and rooms

* Global comparable revpar up 1.8 pct (Q4: 1.7 pct), led by rate up 1.2 pct, and record occupancy levels.

* Net room growth of 3.1 pct, including 8.8 pct in greater china

* Net capital expenditure of $185 mln (gross $241 mln).

* $400m will be returned to shareholders via a special dividend with share consolidation, to be paid in Q2 2017

* Proposed 11 pct increase in total dividend to 94.0¢ reflects confidence in our long-term sustainable future growth

* Americas comparable revpar increased 2.1 pct (Q4: up 1.5 pct), driven by 2.0 pct rate growth

* Europe comparable revpar increased 1.7 pct (Q4: up 3.1 pct), driven by rate up 1.4 pct

* AMEA comparable revpar decreased 0.2 pct (Q4: flat), with rate declines offset by occupancy gains