BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announces cost-reduction actions

March 16 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - on March 16, co informed employees of certain proposed operational efficiency and cost-reduction actions
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - expects to substantially complete organizational design change actions by end of may 2017
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - expects to substantially complete remaining actions by end of 2018
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - actions include process for making organizational design changes across layers of co below executive team
* Houghton Mifflin- currently unable to determine estimate of total amount it expects to save,or expects to incur in connection with proposed actions
* Houghton Mifflin - actions include other right-sizing initiatives expected to result in reductions in force, process for consolidating office space