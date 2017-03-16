FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announces cost-reduction actions
March 16, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announces cost-reduction actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - on March 16, co informed employees of certain proposed operational efficiency and cost-reduction actions

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - expects to substantially complete organizational design change actions by end of may 2017

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - expects to substantially complete remaining actions by end of 2018

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - actions include process for making organizational design changes across layers of co below executive team

* Houghton Mifflin- currently unable to determine estimate of total amount it expects to save,or expects to incur in connection with proposed actions

* Houghton Mifflin - actions include other right-sizing initiatives expected to result in reductions in force, process for consolidating office space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

