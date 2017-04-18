FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt estimates annualized cost savings of about $70 mln to $80 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co-

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - currently estimate annualized cost savings of about $70 million to $80 million exiting 2018 as a result of planned cost-reduction actions

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt expects to substantially complete actions by end of may 2017 and to substantially complete remaining planned actions by end of 2018

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - currently estimates implementation of planned actions will result in total charges of about $41-$45 million

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - planned activities expected to result in total reduction of co's workforce by about 8% to 10% across its various locations Source text: (bit.ly/2pxrdin) Further company coverage:

