BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin reports Q4 loss of $1.48/shr

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announces full year 2016 results

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co qtrly loss per share $1.48

* Q4 sales $242 million versus I/B/E/S view $227.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.325 billion to $1.405 billion

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co sees 2017 billings to be in range of $1.375 to $1.455 billion

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - For 2017 expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to be flat to slightly below 2016 level

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - 2016 billings were $1,410 million, an 8 percent decrease compared with $1,541 million in 2015

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditure including non-plate capital expenditures in range of $190 to $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: