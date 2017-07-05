BRIEF-Leking Wellness to boost German unit Saunalux GmbH Products' capital
* Says it plans to boost German unit Saunalux GmbH Products' capital by 1 million euros ($1.14 million)
July 5 Vatti Corp Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 500 million yuan ($73.53 million) from 550 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2toZPm0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to boost German unit Saunalux GmbH Products' capital by 1 million euros ($1.14 million)
* TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q2 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO 135.6 (107.0)* MSEK, CORRESPONDING TO SALES GROWTH OF 27% COMPARED TO Q2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)