BRIEF-Zinzino ‍Q2 total revenues SEK 135.6 million ​

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q2 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO 135.6 (107.0)* MSEK, CORRESPONDING TO SALES GROWTH OF 27% COMPARED TO Q2 2016.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)