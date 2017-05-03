BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
May 3 Howard Hughes Corp
* Q1 FFO per share $0.23
* Qtrly core ffo of $1.66 per diluted share
* Howard hughes corp says on april 27, 2017, woodlands master credit facility was upsized to increase facility by $30.0 million for a total of $180.0 million
* Howard hughes -amended revolver facility bears interest at 1-month libor plus 2.75% with initial maturity date of april 27, 2020 & 1-year extension option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.