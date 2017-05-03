May 3 HOYLU AB

* REG-HOYLU AB: HOYLU SIGNS RESELLER AGREEMENT IN RUSSIA WITH POLYMEDIA

* POLYMEDIA BECOMES EXCLUSIVE MASTER DISTRIBUTOR UNDER AGREEMENT SUBJECT TO MINIMUM ANNUAL SALES PERFORMANCE THAT REPRESENT A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF MORE THAN SEK 13M FOR FIRST THREE YEARS