May 3 HOYLU AB
* POLYMEDIA BECOMES EXCLUSIVE MASTER DISTRIBUTOR UNDER AGREEMENT SUBJECT TO MINIMUM ANNUAL SALES PERFORMANCE THAT REPRESENT A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF MORE THAN SEK 13M FOR FIRST THREE YEARS
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a city official said on Friday.
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 27 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Friday, and said a loss from insurance underwriting contributed to operating results that fell short of forecasts.