3 months ago
BRIEF-HP Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 24, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-HP Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - HP Inc

* Hp inc. Reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $12.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.94 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.59 to $1.66

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.36 to $0.40 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.42 to $1.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $11.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $48.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hp inc - q2 printing net revenue $4,743 million versus $4,637 million last year

* Hp inc qtrly personal systems net revenue $‍7,662 million versus $6,990 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

