PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 17 HP Inc:
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
* HP - cfo Catherine Lesjak's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 Source text- bit.ly/2lWx2RR Further company coverage:
Feb 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Asian share markets got off to a subdued start on Monday as political uncertainty kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar softened a touch ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers.
* Euro struggles after fresh developments to French elections