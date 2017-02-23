BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co qtrly enterprise group revenue was $6.3 billion, down 12% year over year
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co qtrly enterprise services revenue was $4.0 billion, down 11% year over year
* HPE reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $11.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.07 billion
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.88 to $1.98
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says for fiscal 2017 Q2, estimates gaap diluted net eps to be in range of loss of $0.03 to a profit of $0.01
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says for fiscal 2017 Q2, estimates non-gaap diluted net eps to be in range of $0.41 to $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $12.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says fiscal 2017 Q2 non-gaap diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax costs of approximately $0.44 per diluted share
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.