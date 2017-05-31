FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-HPE reports Q2 loss per share of $0.37
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 31, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-HPE reports Q2 loss per share of $0.37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* HPE reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.37

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.46 to $1.56

* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.03 to $+0.07

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly enterprise group revenue was $6.2 billion, down 13 pct year over year

* ‍Fiscal 2017 Q3 non-GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations estimates exclude after-tax costs of about $0.26/share​

* ‍For fiscal 2017 Q3, estimates loss per share of $0.02 to earnings per share of $0.02 ​

* "‍Faced margin pressure in Q2, we expect improvement through remainder of year"​

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in range of $0.24 to $0.28​

* ‍"Focused on driving an incremental $200-300 million in cost savings in just second half of this year"​

* Q3 adjusted EPS from continuing operations estimates exclude after-tax costs of about $0.26 per share, related to separation costs among others

* Qtrly ‍net revenue $7,445 million versus $8,509​ million

* ‍Q2 non-GAAP net earnings and non-gaap diluted net EPS from continuing operations exclude after-tax costs of $903 million and $0.54 per share, respectively​

* Q2 revenue view $9.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

