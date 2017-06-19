BRIEF-Emperor International Holdings says fy total revenue hk$4.07 billion vs hk$5.60 billion
* Final dividend of hk$0.058 per share in respect of year ended 31 march 2017
June 19 HQ AB:
* RIGHTS ISSUE OVER-SUBSCRIBED AT 130.4 PERCENT
* THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 15.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes a final single-tier dividend of 1.50 sen per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 30 april 2017 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2sq56uR] Further company coverage: