5 months ago
BRIEF-H&R Block qtrly consolidated loss per share $0.50
March 7, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-H&R Block qtrly consolidated loss per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - H & R Block Inc:

* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* H & R Block Inc - company reiterates financial outlook for full year

* H & R Block Inc - repurchased approximately 4.4 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $100 million during Q3

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.49

* H & R Block Inc - qtrly revenue $451.9 million versus $474.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $427.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consolidated loss per share $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

