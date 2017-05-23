FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion
May 23, 2017 / 4:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives

* With nominations of new trustees, election of Stephen Sender in 2016, REIT's board will grow to 8 trustees

* Performance-based incentive program for executives to have minimum thresholds, below which, no incentives would be awarded

* REIT's clawback policy has been extended to include all incentive compensation

* New compensation program includes "market-aligned" annual salaries with emphasis on performance based compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

