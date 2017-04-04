BRIEF-H&R will propose to increase share capital, issue bonus shares

April 4 (Reuters) - H&R GmbH & Co KGaA

* Management will propose to the annual shareholders' meeting that company funds be used to increase the share capital and that bonus shares be issued at a subscription ratio of 50:1

* Will propose to annual shareholders' meeting on May 18, 2017 that number of company shares first be reduced through redemption of four treasury shares to 35,820,150 no-par shares in order to ensure an even issue ratio

* In step 2, management will propose to AGM on May 18, 2017 that company's share capital be raised, via a capital increase from company funds, by 1,831,455.19 euros from 91,572,759.40 euros to 93,404,214.59 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)