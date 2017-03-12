FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
#Funds News
March 12, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings-

* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman

* Tucker, will take over responsibility for leading process of identifying a successor to current group CEO, Stuart Gulliver

* Process of identifying a successor "expected to conclude during 2018 in order to meet Stuart Gulliver's expressed desire to retire in that timeframe"

* Upon appointment, Mark Tucker will be independent and will be stepping down from boards of AIA and Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

