Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hsbc Bank Canada

* Hsbc Bank Canada to redeem preferred shares

* Hsbc Bank Canada - ‍its intention to redeem all of its issued and outstanding non-cumulative redeemable class 1 preferred shares series c​

* Hsbc Bank Canada - ‍announced its intention to also redeem non-cumulative class 1 preferred shares series d​

* Hsbc Bank Canada - ‍to redeem for a cash redemption price of $25.00 per share​