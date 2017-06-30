BRIEF-Fragrance Group says unit enters contract to acquire Palace Hotel in the United Kingdom
* Fragrance UK-Torquay entered into a contract to acquire Palace Hotel located at United Kingdom
June 30 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Announces issuance of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Entered into a subscription agreement dated 30 June 2017 in relation to securities
* Pursuant to subscription deal, managers have agreed jointly to subscribe for firm securities issued by co in an aggregate amount of up to EUR1.38 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI - Fino Payments Bank Limited commences operations Source text - http://bit.ly/2stPe7p