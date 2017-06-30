BRIEF-Taishin Financial Holding unit revises record date for merger with Ta Chong Securities
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of Aug. 28 instead of July 31 announced previously
June 30 HSBC Holdings Plc:
* Intends to issue up to 1.38 bln euros 4.75 pct perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities on 4 July 2017
* Denomination of securities will be 200,000 euros and integral multiples of 1,000 euros in excess thereof up to and including 399,000 euros
June 30 Indian shares erased early losses and ended higher on Friday as some consumer goods firms expected to benefit from the launch of a unified goods and services tax gained, offsetting declines in sectors such as autos that would be hit.