June 30 HSBC Holdings Plc:

* Intends to issue up to 1.38 bln euros 4.75 pct perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities on 4 July 2017

* Denomination of securities will be 200,000 euros and integral multiples of 1,000 euros in excess thereof up to and including 399,000 euros