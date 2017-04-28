BRIEF-HSBC says to maintain current dividend for foreseeable future

April 28 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Our current intention is to sustain annual dividend at current level for foreseeable future -Chairman
* We may need to relocate some 1,000 roles from london to paris progressively over next two years
* Our clear preference is to retain as much activity in uk as we can
* If globalisation continues to retreat, as currently seems likely, we expect world to evolve into big trading blocs