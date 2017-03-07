FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-HSBC says units completes disposal of residential mortgage loans portfolio to Credit Suisse's unit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-HSBC says units completes disposal of residential mortgage loans portfolio to Credit Suisse's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings PLC

* On Feb 23 units agreed and completed disposal of portfolio of predominately US second lien residential mortgage loans to DLJ Mortgage Capital, unit of of Credit Suisse

* Sellers have received cash consideration of $1.495 billion in aggregate

* Proceeds will be used to pay down long-term debt and for general corporate purposes

* Transaction is part of ongoing reduction of HSBC's US consumer mortgage loan business

* Transaction is in line with HSBC's strategy to sell substantially all of HSBC Finance Corporation's residential mortgage loans

* Disposal of loan portfolio is expected to generate a pre-tax loss on sale, after associated costs, of approximately $51 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.