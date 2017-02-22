FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Hsbc to start share buy-back of ordinary shares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hsbc to start share buy-back of ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc

* HSBC announces that, as outlined in its announcement on 21 february 2017, it will commence a share buy-back of HSBC's ordinary shares of $0.50 each for up to a maximum consideration of $1,000,000,000

* The purpose of the buy-back is to reduce HSBC's outstanding Ordinary Shares

* HSBC has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with Credit Suisse Securities to enable the purchase of ordinary shares by Credit Suisse, acting as principal, during the period running from 22 February 2017 and ending no later than 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.