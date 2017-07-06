July 6 HSN Inc:

* HSN Inc - if merger is terminated by co or Liberty Interactive, Liberty Interactive will be obligated to pay to co fee equal to $75 million

* HSN - ‍If deal is terminated under specified circumstances, co will be obligated to pay to Liberty Interactive one-time fee equal to $40 million in cash​‍​‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tQ9STu) Further company coverage: