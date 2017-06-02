BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics says ‍entered amended and restated development and component supply agreement with illumina

June 2 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics - ‍entered amended and restated development and component supply agreement with illumina, inc effective may 31 - sec filing​

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics - ‍co required to pay illumina up to $0.6 million upon achievement of specified regulatory milestones relating to ivd test kits​

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics- agreed to pay illumina single digit percent royalty on net sales of ivd test kits co commercializes pursuant to restated deal ‍​

* HTG Molecular-‍filed amendment to prospectus supplement to increase amount of stock that may be offered in atm offering under sales deal to $40 million