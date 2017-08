May 11 (Reuters) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd

* Q1 profit rose 56.2 percent to 34.1 million usd

* Q1 revenue fell 5.6 percent to 183.2 million usd

* Qtrly revenue was us$183.2 million, 5.6% lower than 4q 2016 and an increase of 11.4% over 1q 2016.

* We expect approximately 8% revenue growth in q2 2017

* We expect gross margin to be between 30% and 31% in q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: