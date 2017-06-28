BRIEF-Flexium Interconnect says 2016 dividend record date is Aug. 9
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on Aug. 9
June 28 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd :
* Informed by Shanghai Alliance Investment ,one of controlling shareholders of co, of its intention to sell upto 64 million shares in co
* Says it plans to issue 30 million new shares via private placement, for working capital supplement