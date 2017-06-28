BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
June 28 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd:
* Hua Hong Semiconductor-has been informed by SAIL that its unit, Sino- Alliance International entered into placing agreement for placing of 44 million shares
* Placing agreement at price of hk$10.69 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Park Electrochemical Corp - in 2017 fiscal year's Q1, company recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $70,000 in connection with Newburgh facility closure