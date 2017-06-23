June 23 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.181 yuan (before tax) per share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.2 new shares for every share for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 28

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/DpL9Jc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)