FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Hua Yang says unit proposes to acquire stake in Magna Prima Berhad
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hua Yang says unit proposes to acquire stake in Magna Prima Berhad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Hua Yang Bhd

* Entered into share sale agreement with Fantastic Realty Sdn Bhd, Lee Shu Shun, Lee Kok Meng, Yap Fatt Thai, Kok Sew Hong And Kok Sew Hwa

* Agreement for proposed acquisition of 66.9 million ordinary shares in MPB for total consideration of 123.7 million RGT

* Acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings and EPS of the group for the FY 31 december 2017

* Purchase consideration will be fully satisfied in cash and funded via internally generated funds and/or bank borrowings Source (bit.ly/2pfGR29) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.