March 1 (Reuters) - Huabao International Holdings Ltd :

* Huabao flavours, guangdong jinye and guangdong jinke entered into hb flavours, jy and jk framework agreement

* Guangdong jinye entered into jy framework agreement with guangdong tobacco

* agreement with guangdong tobacco, each for a term of 36 months commencing on jan.1, 2017and expiring on dec. 31, 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: